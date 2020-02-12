Comeback falls just short for No. 22 Illinois, Dosunmu goes down late

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Down 20 with 18:59 to play, a win looked bleak for No. 22 Illinois against Michigan State Tuesday night. But a big second half run got the Illini in the game and gave them a chance to win. They took the lead with 5:27 remaining off an Ayo Dosunmu layup but the Spartans got a dunk from Xavier Tillman with :06 seconds left and Dosunmu never got a final shot off in a 70-69 heartbreaking loss for the Illini.

Dosunmu went down on the final possession of the game, trying to drive to the hoop to potentially hit the game winning shot. The sophomore guard held his knee and had to be helped off the court as both teams shook hands.