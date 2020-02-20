Colunga wins Athlete of the Week

HOOPESTON (WCIA) — Abel Colunga is the WCIA 3 Athlete of the Week after the Hoopeston Area wrestler punched his ticket to state by winning the 182-pound Class 1A Olympia Sectional over the weekend. Colunga pinned all three of his opponents on his way to the win, improving his record to 41-7. After going 1-1 at state last season, the sophomore says he’s eager to make a return trip to Champaign.

“It just felt amazing,” Colunga said about winning his first sectional. “It gives me a lot more confidence going into state and makes me feel better as a person too. It was hard last year at state, I didn’t expect it to be that hard and I know I’m not going to be going in with no confidence like I did last year.”

