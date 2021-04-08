Colgate transfer Jack Badovinac commits to Illini football

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) -- After 29 years with the Illinois wrestling program, Jim Heffernan is retiring. The Illini head coach took over the program in 2010 after serving as an assistant coach since 1993.

"I am grateful to the University of Illinois, Josh Whitman and the entire Division of Intercollegiate Athletics for the opportunity to be a part of the Illini community for more than half my life," Heffernan said in a statement. "For the past 29 years, Rebecca and I have lived, worked, and raised our children here, and it has truly become home. I am most appreciative of our current and former student-athletes who have been loyal, committed and dedicated to the Illinois program while giving us four or five years of their lives. The Illinois program has afforded me life changing memories, experiences and relationships. The decision to retire has been challenging to say the least, but I feel great about the current group and the future of the program. Forever grateful, appreciative and proud to have been a part of Illini Athletics. I-L-L!"