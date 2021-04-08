Colgate transfer Jack Badovinac commits to Illini football

WCIA — Colgate offensive lineman Jack Badovinac committed to Illinois football on Thursday afternoon. The 6-foot-2, 295 pound offensive lineman started 31 of 34 career games for the Raiders and was a two-time All-Patriot League player, originally from Wilmette. Badovinac graduated from Loyola Academy, coached by former Illini John Holecek.
Badovinac announced he was transferring just two days ago. His recruitment didn’t last long. He will have one year of eligibility with the Illini, who have one of the most exepriences offensive lines in the country returning next season.