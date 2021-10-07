Coleman likely out, Hansen and Witherspoon yet to be cleared for Wisconsin

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — The weekend marks a few first for Illinois football: the first time Wisconsin has been back to Memorial Stadium since being upset in 2019 and the first time Bret Bielema gets to face his old team.

The Illini will most likely be without Seth Coleman in what should be a battle of the defenses. The freshman has not practiced all week after leaving the game against Charlotte. Jake Hansen and Devon Witherspoon have doctor visits Thursday to see if they will be cleared. Both have been out against Purdue and Charlotte. The loss of three defensive starters may end up being a big loss against the ever-changing Badger offense.

“I think the part we know about playing against their offense, Wisconsin’s offense is what it is,” says Bielema. “They do a great job scheming up with his staff. Offensively they give you some new wrinkles every week. You gotta be ready for a very talented group.”

Illinois hosts Wisconsin at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.