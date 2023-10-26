(WCIA) — Illinois forward Coleman Hawkins was named to the Karl Malone Award Watch List. Hawkins is one of 20 named by the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame for the award.

Hawkins started all 33 games last season, leading the team in minutes played. He ranked third on the Illini in scoring with 9.9 points per game and led the team in rebounds and assists.

2024 Karl Malone Award Candidates*

Adem Bona, UCLA

Trevon Brazile, Arkansas

Tristan da Silva, Colorado

Kyle Filipowski, Duke

Enrique Freeman, Akron

Coleman Hawkins , Illinois

DaRon Holmes II, Dayton

Bryce Hopkins, Providence

Oso Ighodaro, Marquette

Graham Ike, Gonzaga

Keshad Johnson, Arizona

Alex Karaban, Connecticut

Grant Nelson, Alabama

Norchad Omier, Miami

Drew Pember, UNC Asheville

Jevon Porter, Pepperdine

Julian Reese, Maryland

J’Wan Roberts, Houston

Tolu Smith, Mississippi State

Fousseyni Traore, BYU

Previous winners of the Karl Malone Award are Trayce Jackson-Davis, Houston (2023), Keegan Murray, Iowa (2022), Drew Timme, Gonzaga (2021), Obi Toppin, Dayton (2020), Zion Williamson, Duke (2019), Deandre Ayton, Arizona (2018), Johnathan Motley, Baylor (2017), Georges Niang, Iowa State (2016) and Montrezl Harrell, Louisville (2015).