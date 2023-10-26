(WCIA) — Illinois forward Coleman Hawkins was named to the Karl Malone Award Watch List. Hawkins is one of 20 named by the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame for the award.
Hawkins started all 33 games last season, leading the team in minutes played. He ranked third on the Illini in scoring with 9.9 points per game and led the team in rebounds and assists.
2024 Karl Malone Award Candidates*
Adem Bona, UCLA
Trevon Brazile, Arkansas
Tristan da Silva, Colorado
Kyle Filipowski, Duke
Enrique Freeman, Akron
Coleman Hawkins, Illinois
DaRon Holmes II, Dayton
Bryce Hopkins, Providence
Oso Ighodaro, Marquette
Graham Ike, Gonzaga
Keshad Johnson, Arizona
Alex Karaban, Connecticut
Grant Nelson, Alabama
Norchad Omier, Miami
Drew Pember, UNC Asheville
Jevon Porter, Pepperdine
Julian Reese, Maryland
J’Wan Roberts, Houston
Tolu Smith, Mississippi State
Fousseyni Traore, BYU
Previous winners of the Karl Malone Award are Trayce Jackson-Davis, Houston (2023), Keegan Murray, Iowa (2022), Drew Timme, Gonzaga (2021), Obi Toppin, Dayton (2020), Zion Williamson, Duke (2019), Deandre Ayton, Arizona (2018), Johnathan Motley, Baylor (2017), Georges Niang, Iowa State (2016) and Montrezl Harrell, Louisville (2015).