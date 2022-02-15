CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Coleman Hawkins was a +17 in the plus/minus stat against Northwestern on Sunday. Overall, the sophomore’s numbers didn’t pop against the Wildcats, he didn’t take a shot or score a point but his energy and positive contribution in his 13 minutes on the court certainly got the attention of head coach Brad Underwood, who said after the game he was “really proud” of Hawkins’ production.

The California native hasn’t been the same player lately that he was earlier in the season. After starting the first 10 games of the year, Hawkins has seen his playing time and production dip, going just 2-for-10 from the floor in his last nine games. His three rebounds and assists against the Wildcats were the most he’s had in a game in more than a month, providing a nice building block as he works to regain his confidence down the stretch with the Illini leading the conference and in the thick of a Big Ten regular season crown.

“I definitely need to find a rhythm again to where I’m playing like myself,” Hawkins said. “I think sometimes I get caught up not being myself, trying to get back to the player that I think I am. Just going out there and playing hard. Earlier on I played with a lot more energy and you just need to refocus and that’s what I’m getting back to now, just locking back in, knowing what’s on the line and doing whatever it takes to win games.”

Hawkins had one of his best defensive performances against Rutgers at State Farm Center on Dec. 3, holding Scarlet Knights standout Ron Harper Jr. to just five points on 1-of-9 shooting from the field. The Illini won the game by 35 but know it will be a different challenge when they face Rutgers in the rematch Wednesday night at Jersey Mikes Arena in Piscataway. The Scarlet Knights have won four out of their last five games and three straight including victories at No. 14 Wisconsin and home wins over No. 16 Ohio State and No. 13 Michigan State.

“They’re playing as hard as anybody in the country and they’re really playing hard,” Illinois head coach Brad Underwood said. “They didn’t have Geo (Baker) in the first game and we all know Geo’s been a guy that’s been an all-league caliber player his entire career. He’s a great shotmaker so it gives them another bit of offensive punch. They’re long, they’re athletic. You put that together and it’s not the same team we saw the first time around, that’s for sure.”

Illinois and Rutgers tip-off at 6 p.m. CT on Big Ten Network on Wednesday night.