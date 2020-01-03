Cold shooting dooms Illini at Michigan State

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WCIA) — The Illini shoot less than 30% from the field in the 76-56 loss to the Spartans.

Ayo Dosunmu lead the Illini in scoring with 18, Alan Griffin added 17, they were the only two in double figures.

“So if we’re sitting in here tonight and we shot 48 or 50% we’ve got a different deal? I loved what we for offensively tonight. I loved where we were. I thought we made some mistakes defensively that we had not been making,” Brad Underwood said. “Guys, I’ll take 20 offensive rebounds, I’ll take eight turnovers on the road, the only thing I don’t like about tonight is we didn’t shoot the ball and we lost.”

“I just feel like a lesson for us is not get in that situation. I mean by that, not always playing catch up,” Dosunmu added. “Of course when you’re down 20 you want to fight and hoo-rah but I feel like we can’t put ourselves in a position to be like that.”

Illinois is now 9-5 overall and 1-2 in the Big Ten. They host Purdue on Sunday night.