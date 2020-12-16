Cockburn’s career day fuels No. 13 Illinois to blowout win over Minnesota in B1G opener

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Kofi Cockburn’s career night and fourth double-double of the season led No. 13 Illinois to a dominant win over Minnesota Tuesday night in the Big Ten opener for both teams. The sophomore center scored a game high 33 points (12-of-15 from the field) and grabbed 13 rebounds.

Cockburn’s 16th career double-double included several highlight reel dunks, as the Gophers lost for the first time this season. Illini freshmen Adam Miller (14 points) and Andre Curbelo (9 points, 9 assists, 6 rebounds) helped pace Illinois, who bounced back following Saturday’s loss to Missouri in the annual Braggin’ Rights game.

Kofi Cockburn (@kxng_alpha) is dominating down low.



How do @IlliniMBB opponents stop this? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/TmyDcbpCkP — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) December 16, 2020

You can't be serious, @papicurbelo11! 😱



This shot almost grazed the State Farm Center ceiling for @IlliniMBB: pic.twitter.com/v8hPvlYsNq — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) December 16, 2020

Trent Frazier and Ayo Dosunmu scored 10 points a piece, combining to grab 10 rebounds and seven assists.

Ridiculous spin move and pass from @papicurbelo11



Illini 18, Gophers 18 | 11:09 1H pic.twitter.com/kgRyqKvKbJ — Illinois Basketball (@IlliniMBB) December 16, 2020

Illinois won its conference opener for the first time since the 2013-14 season. The Illini return to the court on Sunday visiting 19th-ranked Rutgers.