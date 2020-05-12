Cockburn, Takekawa win Oskee for Illinois Freshmen of the Year

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Kofi Cockburn and Mia Takekawa are the Illinois Freshman of the Year, the school announced on Tuesday. Cockburn wins the male Oskee award after setting several records with the basketball team during his first year in college. Takekawa also had a standout college debut, becoming the first gymnast in school history to record a perfect 10 on the beam.
KOFI COCKBURN | Men’s Basketball
- Big Ten Freshman of the Year by both league coaches and media and Big Ten Newcomer of the Year by the Associated Press
- Big Ten All-Freshman Team and seven-time Big Ten Freshman of the Week, amassing the second-most weekly freshman awards in league history
- Top rebounding freshman in Illini history (8.8 rpg) and No. 5 freshman scorer in school history (13.3 ppg)
- Big Ten Player of the Week (Nov. 25) after breaking Illini freshman single-game rebounding record with 17 boards vs. The Citadel
- Fourth-leading rebounder among NCAA freshmen, and ranked third among NCAA freshmen in offensive rebounds
- 12 double-doubles (points-rebounds), ranking fifth among all freshmen nationally and shattering the previous Illini freshman season record of six
- Season cut short due to COVID-19
MIA TAKEKAWA | Women’s Gymnastics
- Recorded the first perfect 10 on beam in Illini history
- Won 10 individual titles, the most by an Illini freshman since 2008
- Two-time Big Ten Gymnast of the Week and Freshman of the Week
- Also recorded the second-best beam score in program history with a 9.975 at Kentucky
- Just the fourth Illini gymnast to record a perfect 10 on any apparatus
- Season cut short due to COVID-19