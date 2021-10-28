Cockburn early season status unknown after selling team gear over Summer

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois Men’s Basketball may be without Preseason Big Ten Player of the Year Kofi Cockburn for the beginning of the year, or they may not be. Brad Underwood, Cockburn, and the team still aren’t sure what the NCAA will rule after the center sold some of his team-issued Illini gear over the Summer while he was in the NBA Draft process.

Want to buy Kofi Cockburn’s (@kxng_alpha) signed gear and memorabilia? Now you can but that also means he’s not coming back to the #Illini next season and will remain in the NBA Draft, as previously reported https://t.co/dSe89ZtqLH — Bret Beherns (@WCIA3Bret) June 3, 2021

“Your guess is as good as mine,” says Underwood about the timeline of when they might hear a ruling. “I said here, I don’t know. I coach him every single day to get better and whenever there’s something, they’ll be something.”

“Obviously you want to know what’s going on,” says Cockburn. “I’m not really worried about that right now, I’m just worried about winning with this team. Like I said, a really talented team. I’m just excited man, ready to go man.”

Cockburn made the decision to come back to Illinois after taking his name out of draft and entering the transfer portal to explore all options. The gear was sold three weeks before new Name, Image, and Likeness laws were signed into law in Illinois.