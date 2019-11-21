Cockburn sets new record, Illinois crushes The Citadel

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Kofi Cockburn set a new freshman rebounding record in a game, pulling down 17 to pass Deon Thomas, as Illinois crushed The Citadel 85-57 Wednesday night at the State Farm Center.

Cockburn added 18 points as well, for his fourth double-double in his first five games as an Illini, tied for the most in the country so far this season. The 7-foot center is the first Big Ten freshman with four double-doubles in the first five games of a season since Indiana’s Noah Vonleh in 2013-14. Vonleh was the Big Ten Freshman of the Year and the No. 9 overall pick in the NBA Draft that year.

Giorgi Bezhanishvili added 16 points and nine rebounds, with Ayo Dosunmu pitching in 16, making 7 of his 15 shots.

The Illini (4-1) continue their four games in nine day stretch on Saturday hosting Hampton for a 7 p.m. tip.