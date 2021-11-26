Cockburn scores career-high 38 points in win over UT Rio Grande Valley

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Kofi Cockburn scored a career-high 38 points, while Alfonso Plummer hit six three-pointers in Illinois’ 94-85 win over UT Rio Grande Valley. Plummer hit a new season-high with 30 points, making it the first time two Illini scored 30 points in a game since 1990.

Although the game was far from perfect, with Trent Frazier, Andre Curbelo, and Jacob Grandison all on the bench. The Vaqueros made it too-close-for-comfort going on a 20-2 run in the first half to take a 12-point lead. The Illini were able to make 15-4 run at the end of the first half, heading into the locker room with some momentum. Illinois ended the game shooting 62% from the field, and 42% from behind the arc.

Da’Monte Williams also set a career high with eight assists, while Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk had a career-high six assists in 12 minutes. The Illini will play next on Monday against

