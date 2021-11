WCIA — Even with Kofi Cockburn set to miss 10 percent of the Illini regular season due to a suspension, the National Association of Basketball Coaches still think he is one the best in the country.

Thursday he was named to their Preseason Player of the Year Watchlist with 19 other Division I players. Cockburn has already been named Preseason Big Ten Player of the Year and an AP First Team All-American.