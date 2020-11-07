Cockburn named to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar watch list

(WCIA) — The 2020 Big Ten Freshman of the Year now has a chance to be the 2021 Center of the Year. Illinois Center Kofi Cockburn was named to the Kareem Adbul-Jabbar Watch List on Friday. Cockburn is among 20 candidates, including Big Ten center Luka Garza from Iowa.

Congratulations to Kofi on being named to the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award Watch List!



Kofi is one of the best 20 centers in the nation.

Last season, Cockburn played a big role in turning the program around for the Illini, and he was the only player to start in all 31 games. He was a seven-time Big Ten Freshman of the Week, tying the second-most awards in Big Ten History. AS a freshman, he averaged 13.3 points, 8.8 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game.