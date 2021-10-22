Cockburn named to Abdul-Jabbar Watch List, Illini set for first exhibition game

(WCIA) — Illinois’ Kofic Cobkrun was named to the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Watch List on Friday, adding another to his list of several preseason honors. Cockburn, a National Player of the Year Candidate, and preseason All-American is among 20 candidates on the Abdul-Jabbar Watch List.

Cockburn will return to the State Farm Center on Friday, along with the rest of the team for their first preseason game. It will be the first time since March 8, 2020 the team will play in front of fans in Champaign. The Illini host NAIA team St. Francis on Saturday at 8:00 p.m. CT.

“Fans make college basketball. Student sections make college basketball,” says Underwood. “But college basketball is as much about the name on the front of the jersey and that passion because it entices so many people to want to be a part of it.”

The game will be streamed on Big Ten Network+.