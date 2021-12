WCIA — Following his big performance against Missouri in Braggin’ Rights, Illinois junior Kofi Cockburn has been named Big Ten Player of the Week.

The center had 25 points and 14 rebounds against Mizzou. It was his fifth straight double-double, and fourth 20-point, 10-rebound game of the season. It’s the second time in his career he has won the award.

The last Illini player to be named Player of the Week was Ayo Dosunmu, almost a year ago on Feb. 8.