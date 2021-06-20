Cockburn “all in” on draft, looking for combine invite at NBA G League Elite Camp

CHICAGO (WCIA) –Kofi Cockburn recently had a workout with the Boston Celtics, and is continuing to improve his stock ahead of the 2021 NBA Draft on July 29th.

Cockburn is among 40 prospects competing in the NBA G League Elite Camp this weekend. It’s an opportunity for the All-American to play in front of NBA and G League scouts. Depending on his performance, he could be among a small group of players invited to work out at the NBA combine this week.

“I’m not really worried, I’m going to go out there and show teams what I’m capable of doing, and dominate the game on the inside,” says Cockburn. “I spent a lot of time shooting, working on my jump shot, I got really good, I got really better, with my touch with my defense, and I feel really confident in making the next step.”

Cockburn also shut down speculation that he was returning to Illinois for a junior season. The 7-foot center already forwent his NCAA eligibility by selling his game memorabilia. Cockburn has also found an agent,

“Sorry, I’m not coming back,” Cockburn told WCIA. “I’m 100% in. Going pro has been a goal for me since my freshman year of high school, and right now I feel like I’m really confident with the work I’ve put in. The thing that learned the most from Illinois was consistency from coach Underwood, just being consistent everyday. He believes in progress as much as I do, and I feel like me and him really connected.”

One former Illini has already received an invite to the NBA Combine. Fellow All-American Ayo Dosunmu will be working out at the combine starting on Monday. The combine will be held June 21-27 at Wintrust Arena and the Marriott Marquis in Chicago.