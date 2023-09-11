CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — In its first home tournament in more than two years, the Parkland men’s golf team won its own event, beating five other teams to win the Parkland College Fall Invitational at Lincolnshire Fields Country Club.

The Cobras finished with five players in the Top 10 individually, led by brothers Lucas and Marcos Park, finishing in a tie for second.

Team Results

1 Parkland College +16 592 (301, 291)

2 Danville Area CC +31 607 (309, 298)

3 Heartland CC +45 621 (311, 310)

4 Rend Lake College +48 624 (319, 305)

5 Lincoln Trail College +92 668 (328, 340)

6 Lewis & Clark CC +125 701 (346, 355)

Parkland Individual Results

2 Lucas Park +3 147 (73, 74)

3 Marcos Park +3 147 (76, 71)

5 Jack Sciaudone +6 150 (76, 74)

7 Jason Runbom +8 152 (80, 72)

8 Juan Besoain +10 154 (76, 78)

29 Will Ross* +32 176 (93, 83)