Cobras set for 13th straight appearance at Nationals

(WCIA) — The Parkland Cobras are set to make their 13th straight appearance at the NJCAA Tournament, after earning an automatic bid as the District Champion. They haven’t missed Nationals since head coach Cliff Hastings took over the program in 2009.

The Cobras are heading into the tournament with a 30-1 record, and have played in the title game the last two seasons.

“Physically we are talented and that’s never our issue, it’s just figuring out the proper leadership, the proper communication, and when things get tough how are we going to respond?,” says Hastings. “We’ve had a couple of those matches to allow us to find that identity for this team.”



“Once we all got on the same page mentally and keep our composure, that’s what has helped us going into postseason and playing these tougher matches,” says libero Kayla Brandon.

The Cobras are going for their fourth National Title–their most coming recent back in 2016.

They’ll play in the first round on Tuesday against Terra State Community College at 11 a.m. CT in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.