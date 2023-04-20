VILLA GROVE (WCIA) — Maci Clodfelder is the WCIA 3 Athlete of the Week. The Villa Grove senior broke the school record for career home runs recently and did it in style, hitting a grand slam for her 20th long ball to set the new standard. The three-sport athlete will continue her playing career next year at Lake Land but says she’s already cheering for the mark to be broken again.

“I would love for my family to be able to see that or even my teammates that are younger than me, I hope they definitely surpass what I’ve done because I truly believe that we have such a good slate of kids coming up and I would love for them to pass me up,” Clodfelder said about her record.

Clodfelder is now eligible for a $1,000 scholarship we’ll give to one boy and one girl this summer. If you know a deserving high school student who should be our next weekly winner, fill out the nomination form here: https://www.wcia.com/athlete-of-the-week/#//