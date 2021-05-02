Clark clinches Big Ten Title for Illini Tennis

(WCIA) — Illinois Men’s Tennis won the Big Ten Title on Sunday, after Zeke Clark clinched the championship for the Illini. Clark was also named the MVP of the tournament.
Illinois was down 2-1, after Ohio State won the first two singles matches, but freshman Hunte rHeck battled back after losing his first set 0-6 to get a win for the Illini. In the end it came down to Zeke Clark who defeated his opponent to seal the 4-3 win over Ohio State.
“I don’t even know what to say about Zeke Clark,” says head coach Brad Dancer per an Illini release. “It was almost like a destiny for him to win, it just had to come down to him.”