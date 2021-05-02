Clark clinches Big Ten Title for Illini Tennis

(WCIA) — Illinois Men’s Tennis won the Big Ten Title on Sunday, after Zeke Clark clinched the championship for the Illini. Clark was also named the MVP of the tournament.

☑️ Doubles Point

☑️ Three Singles Wins

☑️ Big Ten Champions



What a battle with the Buckeyes. pic.twitter.com/rCawDs1LQN — Illinois M Tennis (@IlliniMTennis) May 3, 2021

Illinois was down 2-1, after Ohio State won the first two singles matches, but freshman Hunte rHeck battled back after losing his first set 0-6 to get a win for the Illini. In the end it came down to Zeke Clark who defeated his opponent to seal the 4-3 win over Ohio State.

“I don’t even know what to say about Zeke Clark,” says head coach Brad Dancer per an Illini release. “It was almost like a destiny for him to win, it just had to come down to him.”