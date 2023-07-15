CISSNA PARK (WCIA) –One former Central Illinois basketball player was in Cissna Park for a book signing. Jay Shidler spoke with Cissna Park basketball players while promoting his book the “Blonde Bomber.”

Shidler played at Kentucky and then was drafted to the Chicago Bulls. The Lawrenceville native says he hopes he can inspire athletes in the community to work hard to get to the next level.

“If I could convey a message to younger kids, younger players to keep at it and to have the passion of whatever they’re doing and put in the work,” Jay Shidler said. “If I can change one person’s life it’s worth it to me.”