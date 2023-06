(WCIA) — Former Chrisman basketball coach Roger Beals passed away Tuesday night at age 85. Beals led the Cardinals to a second place state finish in 1985 and a third place state finish back in 1987, coaching them from 1969 until 1992, winning 541 games for Chrisman.

Beals was inducted into the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame, never having a losing record in his 23 seasons coaching at Chrisman.