CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois volleyball coach Chris Tamas is staying in Champaign for at least the next five years after signing a contract extension with the Illini recently. The deal was approved by the Illinois Board of Trustees at its meeting last week, with Tamas set to make $400,000 per season.

“I want to thank Josh Whitman, Dr. Breanna Robinson, Chancellor Jones and the University of Illinois to continue the honor of being the head coach of the Fighting Illini volleyball team,” Tamas said in a statement. “My family and I came here five years ago with a dream of running a program amongst the best in the country and five years later, this place has become much more than the job. Jen and I have lived all over the country and world looking for what we have here at Illinois – incredible people and the connections we have with everyone involved with this school and community.”

“I finally want to thank all of our alumni, players, former and current staff, and program supporters for their work and commitment to our program over the years. As we strive to continue to produce future Olympians, All-Americans, and win big matches, my teams know it is much more than just that. It is about the process and everyone involved who continually pour their heart and soul into the Orange and Blue. We will continue to work as best we can to keep this a home for all Fighting Illini – past, present, and future. I-L-L!”

Tamas has led Illinois to four NCAA tournament appearances in five seasons, along with three trips to the Sweet 16 and a Final Four run in 2018. His 100-52 record overall includes 59 Big Ten victories.

“In his five years leading our volleyball program, Chris Tamas has provided exceptional leadership,” Illinois Athletic Director Josh Whitman said in a statement. “He continues to push our program to new heights, both on the court and away from it. We are grateful to Chris, his wife Jen, and their family for their commitment to the Fighting Illini #famILLy and look forward to many memorable victories in the years ahead.”