Chicago St. replaces Wright. St. in Illinois MTE

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Less than 24 hours after Wright St. pulled out of the Illinois multi-team event due to COVID-19, the Illini have found a replacement for the Thanksgiving Day game. Chicago St. will make the trip to play in the four-team, three day event scheduled to run Wednesday through Friday at State Farm Center.

𝘜𝘗𝘋𝘈𝘛𝘌𝘋 𝘚𝘊𝘏𝘌𝘋𝘜𝘓𝘌



Chicago State has replaced Wright State in the Illini's MTE this week. #Illini | #EveryDayGuys pic.twitter.com/IGTwXU7LAL — Illinois Basketball (@IlliniMBB) November 21, 2020

The last time Illinois faced Chicago St. was in 2015, the Illini own a 15-0 record against the Cougars, who went 4-25 last season. They are coached by Lance Irvin, who has connections to the Mac Irvin Fire and Morgan Park. Both Ayo Dosunmu and Adam Miller played for those two teams in high school.

No. 8 Illinois will face Ohio, North Carolina A&T, and Chicago State in the round robin event, with all Illini games scheduled for the morning/afternoon on Big Ten Network.

Wednesday, Nov. 25

G1 – Illinois vs. North Carolina A&T, 1 p.m., BTN

G 2 – Ohio vs. Chicago State (approx. 30 min. after end of G1)

Thursday, Nov. 26

G 3 – Illinois vs. Chicago State, 11 a.m., BTN

G 4 – North Carolina A&T vs. Ohio (approx. 30 min. after end of G3)

Friday, Nov. 27

G 5 – Illinois vs. Ohio, 12 p.m., BTN

G 6 – North Carolina A&T vs. Chicago State (approx. 30 min. after end of G5)