Chicago Bears report to training camp

BOURBONNAIS, Ill. (WCIA) — It’s report day for the Chicago Bears, and the team has arrived in Bourbonnais to kick off the start of training camp.

The Bears are coming off last season with a 12-4 record, and their first playoff appearance in eight years. As the defending Division Champions, the Bears are heading into this season with high expectations.

“We hold ourselves to a higher standard,” says Bears running back Tarik Cohen. “All the guys that’s been here, and watched us go from last place to winning the division, we know what it takes to have that success.”

“Even people on the outside have expectations, but we’re not going to confirm nor deny that those are our same expectations,” says Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky. “We have a certain way that we’re going to go about it to make sure that we can accomplish our goals.”

The first official practice for the Bears is set for Friday July 26th, at 3 p.m.