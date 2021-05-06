Chester Frazier coming back to Illinois, named assistant coach

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Chester Frazier is back in Orange and Blue. The former Illini standout is joining head coach Brad Underwood’s staff, the school officially announced on Thursday, less than 12 hours after Orlando Antigua and Chin Coleman left for Kentucky.

Frazier spent the past two seasons as associate head coach at Virginia Tech. Prior to that, the Baltimore native was with former Illini head coach Bruce Weber at Kansas State as an assistant. After playing for Weber at Illinois from 2005-09, Frazier became a grad assistant under Weber. Now he’s back where it all started.

“I am honored and excited to get back to the University of Illinois, which I consider home,” Frazier said in a statement. “I have blood, sweat, and tears invested there, met my wife there, and deep down still bleed Orange and Blue. I am motivated to get to work and help our program win a Big Ten championship. It escaped me as a player – I finished second twice – so that is going to be what drives me every day, bringing a trophy home to Champaign.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Chester Frazier back to the University of Illinois and add one of the brightest young stars in the profession to our staff,” Underwood said in a statement. “Chester’s love for his alma mater has stayed with him throughout his brilliant rise in the coaching ranks. This place means a great deal to him, having sweat equity in our program. Chester is a leader, a competitor, and a winner. He’s achieved great success, as a player here and as a coach at both Kansas State and Virginia Tech. His work ethic on the court and on the recruiting trail, combined with the strong relationships he builds with players, make him a tremendous addition to the Fighting Illini.”

Frazier led Illinois to 89 wins in his four year career, including three 20-win seasons and three trips to the NCAA Tournament. The All-Big Ten All-Defensive Team point guard led the Big Ten in assists (5.3 per game) his senior season. He went on to play professionally in Germany for Goettingen (2009-10) and then for S. Oliver Baskets Wuerzburg Basketball Club (2011-12).

Frazier’s agreed to a 3-year contract that’s subject to University of Illinois Board of Trustees approval at its May meeting.