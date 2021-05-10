Chase McLaughlin picked up by Browns

(WCIA) — The Cleveland Browns have picked up former Illini Chase McLaughlin via waivers after he was released from the Jets.

McLaughlin started the 2020-21 season with Jacksonville, and finished out the year with the Jets where he went 2-2 on extra points. McLaughlin has played for five different NFL teams since joining the league as an undrafted free agent in 2019. He’s made 22 of his 28 career field goal attempts, including four from 50+ yards.

At Illinois, McLaughlin was named the 2018 Big Ten Kicker of the year, where he finished his career ranked No. 1 in 50-plus yard field goals.