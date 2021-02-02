Chase Hayden reunites with Bielema under new roof

(WCIA) — Even after spending several seasons apart, running back Chase Hayden never lost contact with Bret Bielema.

“He just kept in touch with me and my family through birthdays,” says Hayden. “Every couple of months he would check in and see how things were going, so I talked to him quite a bit after he left Arkansas. Just tells you what kind of guy he was.”

The Memphis, TN native was recruited by Bielema out of high school as a 4-star prospect. He played for him at Arkansas for one season, before Bielema was fired from the program. When Bielema got the head coaching job at Illinois, Hayden says he knew he wanted to be a part of his team again.

“It was definitely just Coach B, and my relationship with him,” says Hayden. “He recruited me out of high school, and even when he left Arkansas we kept in contact, so when I saw he had the job that’s where I knew I wanted to come. That’s the type of person Coach B is, and the type of culture he’ll build, and after I feel like he’s going to have a lot of success here, and I feel like we have things in place to have success early too.”

With the Razorbacks, Hayden rushed for more than 600 yards, with five touchdowns in his career. He entered the transfer portal after three seasons at Arkansas, and spent the 2020 season at East Carolina, rushing for just 62 yards on 16 carries. Hayden is the son of Aaron Hayden, who saw success at the college and pro-level. He played for four seasons in the NFL, as a 1995 draft pick out of Tennessee. Hayden feels like he can take his game to the next level, as a perfect fit for Bielema’s pro-style offense.

“He usually has a 2-3 man rotation, so everyone gets a lot of carries, and that’s where I had the most success in my college career. I feel like it’s a running backs dream to play in his type of offense,” says Hayden. “He puts a lot on the running backs, and he uses them a lot, so it’s a great offense to build your resume.”