Chase Brown wins Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Chase Brown is the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week after the Illinois running back’s career day, rushing for a 257 yards and scoring two touchdowns in a 10-point win over Charlotte. It’s the fourth most yards in program history for the Illini, who improved to 2-4 on the season. The sophomore has been dealing with an injury since training camp that’s severely limited him, forcing the Canadian to miss two games entirely, but he was healthy against the 49ers and showed it with his play.

“This was the first time where I kind of play like myself a little bit and use my hands and my shoulders and it just felt really good to be back,” Brown said.



“He brings back some juice there, obviously some fresh legs,” Illinois offensive coordinator Tony Petersen said. “He’s fast, he runs physical and that brings a lot to the table so very excited to have him back in there obviously had a great day and super happy for him, the O-Line, the offense, everybody.”

Brown was able to hit the big play on several occasions, with touchdown runs of 31 and 80 yards, the latter being the 10th longest running play in the Illinois record books.