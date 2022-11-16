CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — After losing their last two games, Illinois football is regrouping this week for their road game versus #3 undefeated Michigan. The Illini are facing some injuries. The nation’s top leading rusher Chase Brown walked off the field with a potential injury last game.

Head coach Bret Bielema said earlier this week he’s unsure if Brown will play Saturday. Brown was just named one of 22 semifinalists for the Walter Camp Player of the Year award, one of five running backs. Defensive back Sydney Brown says he hates seeing injuries on his team, especially when it’s his brother.

“Mentally he’s great,” Sydney Brown said. “He’s just focusing on what he can do to help this team win on Saturday. I hate seeing injury, especially when it cuts close like that. It’s tough to see. I never want to see that with anybody, but especially when it comes close as your brother it’s devastating. So he’s got such a bright future. I just don’t, I just hate injuries. I hate injury in general.”

Brown went on to say the defense has regrouped. Brown said it’s just another weekend and they’re ready to play Illini defense Saturday. The game kicks off at 11 Saturday.

Another Illini on the other side of the ball got recognition this week. Tailon Leitzsey was named a semifinalist for the Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year. Leitzsey is one of 20 semifinalists. The award goes to someone who has shown leadership by exhibiting exceptional courage, integrity and sportsmanship both on and off the field.