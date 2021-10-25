Chase Brown named Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week

(WCIA) — Illinois running back Chase Brown is the Big Ten Offensive Player of the week after leading the Illini with 200+ yards and a touchdown in their 20-18 win over Penn State that went to nine overtime periods.

Nine overtimes later and @chasebrown____ made his case for 𝘽1𝙂 𝙊𝙛𝙛𝙚𝙣𝙨𝙞𝙫𝙚 𝙋𝙡𝙖𝙮𝙚𝙧 𝙤𝙛 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙒𝙚𝙚𝙠!



Brown ran for 223 yards and 1 TD in @IlliniFootball's upset on Saturday.

Brown’s 223 yards were the most by an opponent at Beaver Stadium. He’s also one of three Illini players in program history to have multiple 200-yard rushing games in a season. Brown is just one of just three FBS players to register multiple 200-yard rushing games this season along with Michigan State’s Kenneth Walker III and Missouri’s Tyler Badie.