Chase Brown named Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week

(WCIA) — Illinois running back Chase Brown is the Big Ten Offensive Player of the week after leading the Illini with 200+ yards and a touchdown in their 20-18 win over Penn State that went to nine overtime periods.
Brown’s 223 yards were the most by an opponent at Beaver Stadium. He’s also one of three Illini players in program history to have multiple 200-yard rushing games in a season. Brown is just one of just three FBS players to register multiple 200-yard rushing games this season along with Michigan State’s Kenneth Walker III and Missouri’s Tyler Badie.