CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Chase Brown is back and leading a stable of running backs into spring ball, learning a new system under first year offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. Tailback is once again a position of strength, one of the deepest groups on the roster, and Brown will once again be the lead back.

The junior is coming off a career year with the Illini, rushing for 1,005 yards total in just 10 games, named an All-Big Ten player. Brown was third in the league averaging 100 yards per game, fifth in the conference and 27th in the nation in rushing yards per carry at 5.9.

“I was able to reflect a lot on last season in the postseason over the break, what I’m looking forward to in this season coming up, my mind is on what I can do better than I did last year,” Brown said. “Like I said, every single day I’m just looking for ways to improve and continue on an upward trend week by week.”

Brown is the bell cow but sophomore Josh McCray certainly made a name for himself as a true freshman last season. He’s carved his place in the running back rotation after the 6-foot-1, 240-pound bruiser ran 112 times for 549 yards and two rushing touchdowns last season. Third year sophomore Reggie Love III will also be in the mix, along with true freshmen Jordan Anderson and Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley’s Aidan Laughery. Both guys enrolled early and are going through spring practices.