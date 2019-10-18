Chase Brown eligible for 2019 season

(WCIA) — Chase Brown was granted eligibility to play for the 2019 football season, after the NCAA approved his transfer waiver request last week.

The sophomore running back now joins his twin brother Sydney on the field, while adding more depth to the backfield. The transfer from Western Michigan, saw some action against Michigan, but is expected to have a slow transition into the Illinois offense. Brown has played mostly on scout team this season.

“What he can help us with immediately is kickoff return, and special teams,” says offensive coordinator Rod Smith. “But it’s going to take a little bit for him to get adjusted and up to speed with us, but it does give us another back, and hopefully he can help us before the season’s over.”

“I’m excited for him, it’s not ideal for him to be in the middle of the season, but he’s just grateful for the opportunity to showcase what he can do,” says Sydney Brown.

Chase Brown made his debut against Michigan on Saturday, October 12th.