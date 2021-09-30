Chase Brown, Daniel Barker “full go” for Charlotte

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — The Illini are back at Memorial Stadium this weekend and they will have some more help on offense.

Running back Chase Brown was cleared to play after missing out at Purdue. Daniel Barker is also a full-go, he played at Purdue but was limited. On defense, Jake Hansen’s and Devon Witherspoon’s statuses have not been decided yet after both of them set last weekend.

Having Brown back to pair with true freshman Josh McCray could be the making of a potent combo. Head coach Bret Bielema sees them as being great compliments to each others games.

“Chase is more of an every down back, first, second, third down,” says Bielema. “Has the ability to be a little bit more burst, maybe on the perimeter. Josh is maybe a little bit more of a traditionalist. A first down, an early down back. Does have soft hands. They’re a little bit uniquely different, but I would agree with you, Chase and Josh are a little more married.”

Illinois hosts Charlotte at 11 a.m. Saturday. The game will air on Big Ten Network.