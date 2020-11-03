Chase Brown confident, ready for bigger role after career game

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Chase Brown is finding his rhythm. The Western Michigan transfer is gaining confidence with each game and opportunity, making the most out of Saturday’s loss to Purdue. Brown rushed 11 times for a team high 73 yards, a new career high mark for the redshirt sophomore, who made his first start.

“I’m just getting more comfortable with the offense,” Brown said. “Week one my tempo was off, I was hitting the holes way too fast and I wasn’t letting them develop. But this week I let it come to me and I feel a lot better about my game.”

Brown was granted immediate eligibility last year before the Michigan game, after transferring to Illinois just before the start of fall camp. He ended up playing in four games primarily on special teams, before redshirting. Joining his brother Sydney, an Illini safety, was the plan all along for the Canadian twins. Now getting the chance to play a bigger role with the team is fulfilling for Chase, who says he only expects more opportunities in the future.

“I was ready, I was looking forward to it,” Brown said about the Purdue game. “I knew going into the game I was going to get a lot more playing time, and I’m just looking forward to this coming week, and I just want to build on top of that and really build up experience and confidence because playing confident is just as important.”

“We think his skillset can be really good,” Illinois offensive coordinator Rod Smith said. “He’s got good size, strength and athleticism, a lot of things you like about him, he’s just got to play more. I thought he did a good job, busted a couple long runs. He plays the game hard.”