Charleston football ready to return after COVID-19 shuts down practice

CHARLESTON (WCIA) — COVID-19 is hitting home with the Charleston football team. The Trojans have been sidelined from workouts for the past six days after a player’s parent tested positive for the coronavirus. The student-athlete notified the coaching staff last Wednesday, the last time he had worked out with his team was a week prior to that.

Charleston high school administrators reached out to the Illinois Department of Public Health, who said since the positive test was from a third-party, it was unlikely anyone on the football team was exposed. That didn’t stop second year head coach Jerry Payne from taking every precaution to keep his team safe though. He decided to stop practice for a week, just to be sure everyone’s health was not at risk.

“Even though the guidelines said we could meet, I still had that nagging feeling that we shouldn’t meet, we probably should just stop and wait,” Payne said. “I finally decided it was better to have a parent call me, and complain because we canceled, than have a parent call me and complain and say well you went and had that practice and now my son got COVID-19. So really it boils down to safety.”

Charleston football will start its Phase 4 workouts on Wednesday, but the player who had a parent test positive will take one more week off. The Trojans are coming off a 3-6 season in Payne’s first year as head coach of the program. Charleston is scheduled to open the season at Robinson on Aug. 28.