CHARLESTON (WCIA) — Eastern Illinois athletics has a unique fundraiser going on. It’s a chance to win Super Bowl tickets from Panther alum and Super Bowl winning coach Mike Shanahan.

He donated a pair of tickets to the school for next year’s game in Arizona. The deal also includes five nights lodging and a thousand dollars cash. Only 2,000 tickets are going to be sold, the winner will be selected during homecoming week. EIU Athletic Director Tom Michael says it’s a great opportunity for Panther fans to get in the running for the big game while also giving back.

“100 dollars gets you a chance to win that package and I don’t know, it’s probably valued at, Super Bowl tickets were about $6,000 a piece last year so it’s probably a 16-18-thousand dollar package and it goes to the Panther Club, so we’re excited about it.”

For more information on how to get tickets, hit the link below:

https://e.givesmart.com/events/rR7/