DANVILLE (WCIA) — The Danville Dans are in position to make the Prospect League playoffs. With 11 games remaining in the regular season, the Dans started Tuesday 1.5 games back in the second half standings, trailing the Lafayette Aviators. The Aviators also won the first half of the season, meaning even if the Dans finish second they will still make the playoffs. Danville lost to Champion City 6-5 in eight innings in Game 1 of a doubleheader on Tuesday, snapping an eight game losing streak.