Central’s Pryce Punkay invited to NCAA College Basketball Academy

(WCIA) — There are over 250 athletes from all over the Midwest at the NCAA College Basketball Academy in Champaign, but playing right in his backyard, is Central basketball standout Pryce Punkay.

As only one of the only local athletes invited to this first-ever event, Punkay is excited for the opportunity and hopes to land his first college offer. Mahomet-Seymour’s Grant Coleman will begin with Session II on Friday.

“It’s huge. I was really blessed to be here and be invited, I really had no idea what to expect,” says Punkay. “I’m just real happy to be a part of the first one too because ten years down the road when they’re doing these we’re gonna be talking about this class that came through as the first one ever. I’ve been able to show off my shooting ability and also I think just some of the little things like talking a lot, communicating, being a good teammate, being a good leader, and being in the right position defensively, taking charges. Little things like that.”

So far, Punkay has visited Elmhurst College on an unofficial visit. Session I of the NCAA College Basketball Academy wraps up Thursday.