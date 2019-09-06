Central’s Mira Chopra prepares for Big Ten volleyball

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — At 6-foot-2, no doubt Mira Chopra has the size and athleticism for college volleyball. With a 4.0 GPA, and a three-year varsity starter with the Maroons, the junior middle hitter committed to the University of Michigan in March. This season, Chopra is also playing in the back row to add to her volleyball resume.

“I feel so much more confident playing in the back row, just cause [I’m] growing into that position,” says Chopra. “But I’d say I’m pretty good at being scrappy and good at making those decisions in the back row.”

It’s all so Chopra can become a more versatile player, and prepare for Big Ten Volleyball. She picked the Wolverines over programs like FSU, Indiana, and USC.

“It’s the Big ten, like it’s the best volleyball conference in the country, so I really wanted to be playing at the highest level in college, and with the best competition,” says Chopra. “I also wanted to get away from home and experience something different.”

Now, it’s a divided household for Chopra. Her older brother, Varun plays golf for the Illini. The Big Ten rivalry goes even further, with former Central teammate Rylee Hinton also suiting up with the Orange and Blue.

“It’ll be really exciting in two years, getting to play each other and see that rivalry happen,” says Chopra. “I was looking at Illinois, but I kinda wanted to get away from home, cause I’ve been here my whole life, and kinda just experience something new.”

Chopra also says Michigan was a better fit academically. The junior is hoping to maintain a 4.0 GPA for the rest of her high school career.