Central’s Boyd heading back to where it all began

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Correyante Boyd is getting ready to go back to where it all started.

“This week, it’s very important,” Boyd said. “Just being back around that home crowd and a lot of family and friends coming out.”

The Central senior grew up in Danville before moving to Champaign after his sophomore season. His mom was seeking a fresh start and decided to move to the Central district. Friday night’s game against the Vikings will be the first time Boyd has played in Danville since leaving town.

“I think it means the world to him,” Central head coach Tim Turner said. “He’s a kid that grew up there in Danville and has plenty of family still there so I know he’s looking forward to getting down there and proving himself a little bit.”

It didn’t take Boyd long to find his place at Central. He’s helped build one of the deepest back fields in the Big 12, joining Tarell Evans and Connor Milton. They’ve led the Maroons to an average of 376 rushing yards per game this season, with Boyd leading the pack with 610, to go along with five touchdowns.

“It’s been a blessing to have as many backs and skilled players as we have,” Turner added.



“It’s very good having two other backs that are great at running the ball,” Boyd said. “Whenever I’m keyed on we can give it to one of them easy and still have a successful night.”

Boyd also plays outside linebacker for the Maroons meaning he rarely leaves the field, but the 5-foot-8, 180 pound do-it-all player says he will let his play do the talking against his old teammates.

“I talk to them a lot, we joke around but not really much smack talk, just have a little fun,” Boyd said.



“I know he’s excited to go back and show the town what he can do,” Turner said. “I don’t think he’s thinking of any revenge or anything like that, I think he’s just thinking, ‘Hey, I’m a pretty good football player and I want the people that I grew up with to know.'”