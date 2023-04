CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Five Central athletes are heading to the next level, celebrating their accomplishments together with a signing ceremony Monday afternoon. Meg Rossow signed her National Letter of Intent to play soccer at Lindenwood, while Gabriel Seeber will suit up for Eureka soccer and Alex Mercer at Wisconsin Lutheran soccer. Samantha Cook will swim for Grinnell College, while Olivia Gustafsson will play volleyball for Wisconsin-River Falls.