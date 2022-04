CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Four Central athletes celebrated their college signings on Wednesday with Kyle Johnson, Lainey Somers, Claudia Larrison and Brianna Beckler all signing their National Letter of Intent to continue their playing careers in college.

Johnson is heading to Wheaton College for soccer, Summer is joining Trine soccer, Larrison will suit up for Oberlin soccer and Beckler is going to Arizona Christian to play beach volleyball.