Central Signing Day 2020

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Seven Central seniors signed their National Letter of Intent at a ceremony at the high school on Thursday. A trio of Maroons’ football players are moving on with Tarell Evans heading to Western Illinois University as a preferred walk-on, Jabali Maatuka will suit up for McKendree University, with Jack Maggio going to McPherson College.

Central volleyball teammates Micaela Katterhenry and Aleyah Hubbard will suit up together at Morton College. Justin McCoy is planning to tee it up for Webster University, with Max Herr staying in Champaign to catch for Parkland College.