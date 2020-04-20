COVID-19
Central Illinois takes part in Lights for the Fight

WCIA — While high school sports are on hold for now, hundreds of high schools lit up their fields on Friday night to support those battling COVID-19.

It was a night called ‘Lights for the Fight’. Fields were lit up, scoreboards read 20-20 in support of the class of 2020, and some even had parades circle the fields honking their horns in support.

“Try to being everybody together as a state, we’re all in this together,” Monticello athletic director Dan Sheehan said. “There’s a couple different towns are doing things but one thing that I do like about it is as the state of Illinois with the IHSA bringing us all together as one, that we support all the essential workers those out there battling COVID-19.”

The IHSA has not made a decision on the status of their spring sports. They will vote Tuesday on their next move.

