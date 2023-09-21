(WCIA) — Illinois is coming off back to back losses to Kansas and Penn State. Now, they’re turning their focus to Florida Atlantic on Saturday. One positive to come out of the Penn State game was the Central Illinois native players making an impact for the Orange and Blue.

Illinois head coach Bret Bielema said he liked what he saw from players like Arthur native Kaden Feagin and Gibson City native Aiden Laughery.

“For me Aidan Laughery when he made a little side step juvu on a kickoff return against Kansas that kind of triggered something in my mind,” Bielema said. “Same thing with Kaden Feagin, he comes rolling through there and I know I see the way the guys react when he gets the ball in his hands. Declan Duley hit a couple of punts yesterday that really kind of like hey, I made him repeat them three times in a row that got every body buzzing about him. I think as a head coach, when you’re dealing with young players you want them to feel the confidence, but you want the players around them to feel the confidence.”

Rochester’s Hank Beatty is also seeing the field more, with three receptions for 23 yards against Kansas and two receptions for 29 yards against Penn State.