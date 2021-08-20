Central football eyes bounce back fall

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Central football is looking for a bounce back fall after a tough spring. The Maroons struggled in the COVID-19 shortened six game schedule in March and April, but head coach Tim Turner is keeping things positive as he tries to lead the program back to the playoffs for the second time entering his fourth season.

“Six games wasn’t enough,” Central senior running back David Willis said. “We need the whole nine games, and I want to go to the playoffs. We want to perform as best as possible.”

“To be able to get as many game reps in as possible, is important for us,” Turner said. “Not just for this year but for the future. I’m excited about the opportunity to play nine, and hopefully 14 games.”



“I’ve never been to the playoffs, I’m really looking forward to trying to get to the playoffs,” Central senior lineman LaVontae Pelmore said.

Central opens the season next Friday night on the road at Danville.

