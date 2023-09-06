MOWEAQUA (WCIA) — Gage and Landon McKinney’s Central A&M teammates need some help telling the twins apart.

“I got like three freckles on my face and he doesn’t have any,” Gage McKinney said. “That’s how most people tell us apart.”

With helmets on, their numbers might be the only difference between the juniors.

“They’re both really physical players,” Central A&M head coach Brent Weakly said. “There’s not a whole lot of finesse with them so that’s fun to coach. Watch those guys work in those drills.”

Gage is back starting his second season at right guard for Central A&M, but an injury to the Raiders returning left guard opened an opportunity for Landon to play both sides of the line and alongside his brother on offense.

“I’ve asked him questions a lot,” Landon McKinney said. “It got easier, since we’re both starting, we’re both twins, we’ve been next to each other our whole life.”

Next to each other and challenging each other along the way.

“A lot of our competition is in the weight room,” Gage McKinney said. “A lot of our max weight lifts are close, within five pounds if not the same.”

“I give him crap most of the rest of the week,” Landon McKinney said. “It’s good when I beat him.”

Even a center apart, they still know exactly what the other is going to do.

“It can be confusing trying to communicate with one and the other one thinks I’m talking to them,” Central A&M center Gabe Delmendo said. “I think sometimes they can about read what the other is going to do.”

“They have their way to communicate with each other, whether that’s their version of English or whatever,” Weakly said.

“I just know what he’s going to do,” Gage McKinney said. “I know the plays, he knows the plays. I trust him more than right tackle or whatever.”

In pass or run block, Central A&M will rely on the McKinneys to help clear the way against St. Teresa in the WCIA 3 Spotlight Game of the Week.