CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Centennial is the Friday Football Fever Play of the Week 5 winner in one of the tightest social media votes of the season so far. The Chargers beat Unity by just 21 votes, with more than 700 people weighing in our the WCIA Facebook and Twitter pages. Quarterback Brady Boatright airs the pass out to Braylon Peacock who lands on the defender and rolls into the end zone.